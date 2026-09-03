Chinese investors explore Keta investment opportunities

A senior lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Mr Lom Nuku Ahlijah, has called on the global investment community to explore Keta’s vast investment potential to create jobs and accelerate economic development in the municipality.

He said Keta had significant opportunities in agriculture, logistics, energy, transport, real estate and salt production which, if properly developed, could transform the local economy and improve the livelihoods of residents.

Mr Ahlijah, who is also a lawyer and energy expert, made the call in an interview with The Ghanaian Times following a visit by a delegation from Chongqing Zhanxian Group Ltd of China to Keta to explore investment opportunities in the municipality.

He said the visit formed part of efforts to expose foreign investors to the economic potential of the area and attract investments that could create employment, particularly for the youth.

According to him, the Chinese investors had expressed interest in acquiring about 30 acres of land for agricultural production, although discussions with traditional authorities and other stakeholders were still ongoing.

“The whole objective, at the end of the day, is that there should be more development in the community and then it should drive employment for the youth because there is a very high unemployment rate among the youth,” he emphasised.

The delegation toured a number of locations in the municipality, including the proposed Keta Port area, Abitiakope Pond, the floodgates, the Anlo Afiadenyigba salt area, Anyako, Atiavi and Tsiame.

Mr Ahlijah said agriculture was one of the areas with the greatest potential for investment, particularly in sugarcane and cassava production.

He said communities around Achavi, Tsiame and other parts of the municipality had extensive sugarcane plantations, but much of the produce was currently used for local consumption.

He explained that investment in processing could add value to the produce, create jobs and open up new markets, particularly in the pharmaceutical, brewing and export industries.

Mr Ahlijah also identified the proposed Keta Port as a major economic opportunity, saying its development could stimulate investment in logistics, transportation, trade, real estate and other related businesses.

He said the salt resources at Anlo Afiadenyigba could equally support large-scale processing and value-added industries if the necessary investment was made.

According to him, Keta had several economic assets that could be developed into commercially viable enterprises capable of generating employment and stimulating economic growth.

He, however, noted that despite Keta’s rich history and economic resources, the municipality had experienced relatively slow development in recent years.

“We need innovation and other things which would take both local communities rallying around to drive people, and also perhaps more investment from other Ghanaian individuals, companies and, of course, foreign participation,” he stated.

Mr Ahlijah indicated that the Chinese investors had not yet made final decisions on the specific projects they intended to undertake, apart from their interest in the 30-acre agricultural land.

He explained that discussions were continuing with the traditional authorities to identify suitable locations for the proposed investments and determine the crops that could be cultivated.

He expressed optimism that concrete investment activities could begin between now and next year.

Mr Ahlijah further said the visit by the Chinese delegation marked the beginning of further engagements between the investors in Ghana and their partners in China.

He said the broader objective was to position Keta as an attractive investment destination and ensure that investments in the municipality translated into jobs, expanded local businesses and improved livelihoods.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG

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