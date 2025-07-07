CIB Ghana pushes digital and ethical reform with Digital Academy

The Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana (CIB Ghana) has unveiled a trio of ambitious initiatives designed to deepen professional standards, leadership capacity, and digital competence within the country’s banking sector.

At a high-profile event in Accra, attended by Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of

the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the Institute introduced its new Dig­ital Academy and Branch CEO Programmes, as it relaunched The Ghanaian Banker Magazine.

These initiatives, spearhead­ed by Mr. Benjamin Amenumey, FCIB, President of CIB Ghana, and Mr. Robert Dzato, ACIB, the Institute’s Chief Executive Of­ficer, reflect a strategic response to the evolving demands of the banking landscape.

With the rise of cyber threats, regulatory tightening, and rapid digital transformation, the In­stitute’s leadership framed these efforts as a timely intervention to build resilience and professional­ism across the financial sector.

“The banking industry is at a pivotal moment. Through these initiatives, we are equipping professionals with cutting-edge skills, fostering knowledge-shar­ing, and driving innovation to ensure Ghana’s financial sector remains resilient and competitive,” Mr. Dzato said during the launch at CIB Ghana’s East Legon Head Office.

At the heart of the launch was the Digital Academy, which represents a significant shift in how professional development is delivered. The e-learning plat­form offers courses in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech, and digital banking. It is designed to provide accessible, high-quality learning to bankers seeking to adapt to the digital era.

CIB Ghana also introduced the Branch CEO Programme, a rigorous leadership development track targeting Branch, Regional, and Operational Managers. The programme serves as an accelerat­ed route to the Associate Char­tered Banker (ACIB) designation and is structured around strategic modules including risk manage­ment, digital banking, and regu­latory compliance. Delivered in three levels, it combines practical case studies with facilitator-led in­struction and requires a minimum 50 percent pass rate to progress.

The third pillar of the launch was a newly revitalised edition of The Ghanaian Banker Magazine, a publication that aims to offer timely insights, expert analysis, and sector commentary. Featur­ing contributions from thought leaders and practitioners, the magazine is positioned as a platform to enhance industry discourse and knowledge-sharing among professionals.

Governor Asiama commend­ed the Institute’s efforts, noting their alignment with the central bank’s priorities, stating: “The Branch CEO Programme, along­side the Digital Academy and The Ghanaian Banker Magazine, demonstrates CIB Ghana’s com­mitment to advancing profes­sionalism in banking.”

He added that the efforts align with the central bank’s vision for a digitally inclusive and ethically sound financial sector.

Speaking on behalf of the governing council, Mr. Samuel Manu Asiama, Vice President of the Institute, highlighted the broader significance of the initia­tives: “This launch marks not just a milestone, but a movement. By empowering professionals at all levels, we are setting a new stan­dard for ethical, informed, and agile banking in Ghana.”