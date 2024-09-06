CNML donates GH₵466,505 medical equipment to Bolga Regional Hospital Dialysis Centre

Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited (CNML), a member of the Shandong Gold Group, has donated medical equipment to the Haemodialysis Centre and Clinic of the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital in the Upper East Region.

The equipment worth GH₵466, 505.00 includes a dialysis machine-fitted with bicart holder, a dialysis manual bed and chair, 240 hollow fiber dialyzers, 240 bloodlines, 480 fistula needles, 120 gallons of acid concentrate dialysate and 240 gallons of bicarbonate cartridge.

Addressing some key stakeholders in health at a brief ceremony to hand over the items to management of the hospital, the Vice President of CNML, Mr Feng Baoli, said the gesture was a reflection of the corporate social responsibility of giving back to the society.

He added that the initiative was a request from the Paramount Chief of Talensi Traditional Area, Naba Kubilsong Nalebtang and other stakeholders who constantly pleaded with the mining company to assist the newly constructed Haemodialysis Centre and Clinic with some dialysis machines and medical consumables to enhance its operations.

Mr Baoli added that the mining company would be consistent in rendering its ‘good will’ to the people, especially in the areas of health and education.

The Diasis machine, medical consumables presented to the Haemodialysis Centre by CNML in the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital

He described as bizarre the high kidney-related cases being handled by the Haemodialysis Centre of the hospital, saying “it is our hope that this machine and consumables will provide life-saving treatment to those in need and alleviate the burden on families facing these challenging conditions, travelling outside the region to access care”.

He called on the chiefs, political actors, religious leaders, youth groups among others, to collaborate with the company to work in peace and unison to foster growth, improve upon the healthcare services, and alleviate the people from poverty.

In an address delivered for him at the handover ceremony, the Upper East Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, indicated the donation would significantly contribute to stimulate the quality of dialysis services of the hospital.

He indicated he had observed the Haemodialysis Centre and Clinic was overwhelmed with dialysis machines, as they were managing with only four machines.

He challenged other philanthropic individuals and organisations to do well to contribute their quota in that direction, so as to enable the hospital to render services to people with kidney-related diseases expeditiously and efficiently.

The Director for the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, Dr Aiden Saanwie, said the centre needed more consumables and dialysis machines, “so we are able to continue to provide the services expected of us in the Haemodialysis Centre.”

He further appealed to CNML to consider adopting the facility as part of their CSR, so as to intervene constantly to give it a facelift.

It can be recalled that, a year ago, the people of the region expressed grave disappointment over the lack of dialysis centre in the Regional Hospital, and commended stakeholders in the region as philanthropic individuals and institutions had contributed monumentally to the construction of a Haemodialysis Centre and Clinic in the hospital.

Seven clinicians, doctors, and nurses drawn from the various units in the hospital have been managing the Haemodialysis Centre, pending posting of permanent staff to the facility.

FROM FRANCIS DABRE DABANG, BOLGATANGA