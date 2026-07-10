Adentan MCE hands over 24-hour economy market contract document

THE Adentan Municipal Assembly, in the Greater Accra Region, has formally handed over contract documents to the contractor for the construction of the 24-Hour Economy Model Market and Lorry Station for the area.

The project, to be executed by Messes Double A Imperial Construction and Engineering Limited and expected to be completed in 30 months, will have a Police and Fire Service post with a hydrant, a six bed clinic, and a pharmacy, an Environmental Protection Authority office, a market managers and parcel office, and an information office.

The other components are 132 lockable shops and 132 open sheds, 160 open pavement sheds, 24 wash room and 24 toilets, 10 ware houses, lorry terminal with additional space for large vehicles.

The rest are meat shops, a crèche for 40 pupils and refuse disposal site, a women’s bank, mall and supermarket, restaurants saloon and barbering shops, a six bed hostel and guestrooms that should be disability friendly.

The ceremony, held at the project site, brought together the Client (Adentan Municipal Assembly), the Consultant (Architect and Engineer Service Limited – AESL), and the Contractor.

The parties were briefed on their respective roles and conducted a joint inspection of the site to assess underground utility service lines and boundary considerations.

AESL’s technical officer, Ms Gifty Seidu, underscored the need for all communications regarding the project to be routed through the consultant in order to ensure proper management of variations and cost adjustments, thereby avoiding technical breaches,

She assured that her outfit would play its technical role to ensure that the project meet the required specifications to promote the socio-economic development of not only the Adentan community but also for the region and for the country.

Municipal Chief Executive, Ella Christine Esinam Nongo, assured the contractors of the assembly’s commitment to seeing the project through to its completion as outlined in the contract.

She reiterated that the initiative represents a major step in advancing Adentan’s developmental agenda under the 24-hour economy framework.

Moreover, he MCE urged the contractor not to only speed up work but also adhere to the submitted design of the project in order for it to get value for money.

Ms Nongo said the handover marks a significant milestone in the assembly’s drive to provide modern infrastructure that supports commerce, transport, and community growth.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU

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