COCOSHE lauds govt for increase in cocoa price

The Ghana Co­coa, Coffee and Sheanut Farm­ers Association (COCOSHE) has praised government for increasing the producer price of cocoa to GH¢3,228.75 per bag for the 2025/2026 season.

The new price, which is equivalent to GH¢51,660 per tonne, was announced by the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCO­BOD) and has been welcomed by cocoa farmers across the country.

At a press briefing in Accra, COCOSHE President Alha­ji Alhassan Bukari said the association came not to protest, but to commend government for what he called a bold and farmer-friendly decision.

He said that even in a season where global market trends and a strong Cedi could have led to a price cut, the govern­ment stood by the farmers and increased the price instead.

Alhaji Bukari noted that the government had earlier main­tained the GH¢3,100 per bag price to end the 2024/2025 sea­son and has now gone further to raise it.

That, he said, showed real commitment to the welfare of cocoa farmers, adding that “The new price represents 70 per cent of the Free-on-Board (FoB) price, making it one of the highest retained by farmers in recent years”.

The COCOSHE President also mentioned other govern­ment efforts that were helping to improve the cocoa sector such as the free supply of fer­tilisers, insecticides, fungicides, and spraying equipment

