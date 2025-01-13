Constituents urge President to recover ‘looted state funds’

Some residents in Tumu in the Sissala East Constituen­cy of the Upper West Region have appealed to Presi­dent John Dramani Mahama to commit towards recovering all alleged looted state funds, which can be used to create jobs for the youth.

They said if such funds and other captured state assets were retrieved, and the culprits punished, it would serve as a deterrent to other office holders to desist from engaging in cor­rupt practices.

The residents made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tumu on Friday about their expecta­tions for the president’s tenure to ensure good governance for Ghanaians.

Mr Bashiru Gomina, a teach­er, called for accountability in governance, saying: “The only thing I expect him to do is to investigate and prosecute all officeholders who looted public funds.”

Mr Gomina’s remarks reflect a strong public demand for transparency and justice in tackling corruption, which had been a major issue in Ghanaian politics.

Mr Yusif Dormoyuga, a community broadcaster, called on the President to work hard to meet the voters’ expectations.

“The way he was voted for was extraordinary. I expect him to justify the trust reposed in him by working hard to prove the high endorsement,” he said.

“If President Mahama works well anybody in the NDC can also win for another four years…”

Mr Alidu Bayana, a curator, urged the President to priori­tise job creation for the youth and called for the need to fulfil promises such as the abolition of the E-levy and the betting tax.

“The new administration’s ability to address these concerns would be crucial in gaining the trust of the population,” he said.

Miss Elhan Zakaria, a level 200 university student, com­mended Ghana for the peaceful nature of the elections and ex­pressed her delight in seeing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia conceding defeat and congratulating the president-elect.

She urged President Maha­ma to create job opportunities for the youth and implement the 24-hour economy policy to benefit the unemployed.

She also called for reforms in the Free Senior High School policy and advocated the can­cellation of the teacher licen­sure examination to alleviate challenges in the education sector.

Mr Sule Issifu, a farmer, congratulated the President on his election and reminded him to consider paying attention to the Tumu-Wa, and Tumu- Nav­rongo highway to connect the area to the regional capitals and, by extension to Leo in Burki­na-Faso to facilitate trade.

—GNA