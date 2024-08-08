Corporate Run and Walk to promote regular exercise launched

Corporate Run and Walk, an event aimed at promoting regular exercise amongst corporate Ghana and provide the platform for net­working, has been launched in Accra.

Held annually on September 21, the event which is also re­garded as a charity run, is aimed at celebrating Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

The event which is the 14th edition was launched by Global Media Alliance (GMA) in col­laboration with Japan Motors on Tuesday.

Over the years, the organisers of the run donate 15 percent of registration fees to the Ghana Blind Union (GBU), to make life easier for persons living with visual impairment.

Head of Events, Brands and Marketing at Global Media Alliance Broadcast Company (GMABC), Bridget Mensah, speaking on behalf of the Group CEO of GMA, Ernest

Boateng,emphasised the objec­tives behind the special event.

“This special event is to generate revenue to support the GBU, an organisation that is very dear to both GMA and Japan Motors. Each year, we donate part of the revenue obtained from the run to the GBU, promoting a more inclusive environment and highlighting the need to support visually impaired individuals,” she said.

Director of Lakeside Estates, Salah Kwaku Kalmoni said, “The aim of this run is to promote a healthy lifestyle amongst corpo­rate Ghana. We need all corporate bodies to join us on this run for both health and charity. To par­take in the run, all one has to do is pick up registration forms for a cool GH¢90.00 for individuals and GH¢4, 000.00 as registration and sponsorship fee for a corpo­rate team of five.”

Programmes Manager of Happy FM, Kwabena Ampong, sharing insights on the level of support provided by station as a media partner of the run stat­ed, “Our support goes beyond promotion, we also believe in giving back to the community. That’s why we are excited about the decisions to donate part of the proceeds to the Ghana Blind Union.”

The event, he said, would take place across four regions simulta­neously; Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern and Western Regions, and across the globe virtually.

The event is sponsored by Lakeside Marina Park, YFM, Silver Star Tower, Perception Management International (PMI), Happy FM, YTV, Lakeside Estate Ltd. Silver Star Auto Limited and Silverbird Cinemas.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER