Course for female administrative managers takes off at Prampram

Female football admin­istrators of the Regional Women’s Division One clubs have been advised to be the change agents to revolutionise women’s football in their various communi­ties and regions.

“Don’t go and compete with your male counterparts; create your own space and shine through that space and the rest would take its course.” These remarks were made by the Administrative Manager of the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (G.S.C.E), Madam Win­nifred Mawudeku, at the start of the second session of the special­ised Club Administrators Course for female football administrators at the Regional Women’s Division One level, yesterday at Prampram.

“Companies are willing to help through their Corporate Social Re­sponsibilities but you must push for them to see your works before they come on board to help grow the game,” she told the participants.

The specialised capacity build­ing workshop, which is in collabora­tion with FIFA Women’s Devel­opment Programme, forms part of the implementation stage of the GFA Women Football strategy launched last year.

Started on Monday, the work­shop has 80 enthusiastic women football administrators divided into two groups, the southern and northern sectors.

Participants and officials after the Southern sector events

FIFA Instructors, Thubaelihle Bridgette Sibanda and Michelle Jane Kerr, are leading the course aimed at enhancing the communi­cation, leadership marketing and administrative capacities of the club officials.

Head of Women Football Development at the GFA, Madam Jennifer Amankwaa Sarpong, said the long-term goal was to support the grassroots with the necessary knowledge and training for their day-to-day work.

“This all-important programme falls within the scope of the GFA’s holistic approach to grass-root football development.

Recently the GFA offered free license D coaching course for coaches in the women’s lower tier across the country and now building the capacity of administra­tors to further drive the agenda of