CPMR renews call for investment, partnership

The Centre for Plant Med­icine Research (CPMR) at Mampong Akwapim has renewed its call for investment, partnerships, and innovation in Ghana’s herbal medicine sector as the centre commemorated its 50th anniversary.

The milestone event on the theme: ‘Health and Wealth: The Power of Plants – Five Decades of Innovation in Plant Medicine Research and Development,’ brought together dignitaries from government, academia, and tradi­tional medicine circles.

The Director of Traditional and Alternative Medicine, Dr An­astasia Yirenkyi, delivering a mes­sage on behalf of the Minister for Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, in Accra yesterday , praised the Centre’s trailblasing efforts in merging indigenous knowledge with scientific meth­odology.

“Over the past five decades, the Centre has developed over 30 standardised herbal medicines and played a vital role in validat­ing traditional therapies for inte­gration into primary healthcare,” he stated.

He pledged the governments support to allocate funds to indigenous and herbal research centres to improve health in the country.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwapem North, Mr Samuel Awuku, commended the Centre’s dual impact on healthcare and the local economy.

“What grows from our soil can fuel our bodies and strengthen our economy,” he remarked, calling for broader collaboration with government and internation­al stakeholders.

The Centre’s recent initiatives include collaboration with the National Vaccine Institute and preliminary Food and Drug Authority (FDA) approval for anti-snake venom production in partnership with Atlantic Life Sciences Ltd.

He reaffirmed the govern­ment’s plans to transform the centre into Ghana’s first 24-hour herbal manufacturing hub.

The Director of CPMR, Pro­fessor Alex Asare, paid tribute to founder Dr Oku Ampofo, who envisioned integrating orthodox medical training with deep-root­ed plant knowledge.

“This journey has been one of resilience, innovation, and com­mitment to improving healthcare outcomes,” he mentioned.

Established in 1975, the centre has evolved from a small clinic into an internationally recognised research institution.

Today, CPMR treats up to 80 patients daily and has developed herbal treatments for conditions such as malaria, hypertension, diabetes, and typhoid.

Board Chairman, Mr Henry Rockefeller, highlighted the im­portance of traditional medicine, noting it remains the first line of healthcare for approximately 80 per cent of Ghanaians.

Despite its progress, the Centre faces ongoing challenges, including inadequate infrastruc­ture, equipment shortages, and the depletion of medicinal plant species.

Mr Rockefeller and Prof. Asare urged increased governmental support in funding and staffing.

Dr Alfred Ampomah Appiah emphasised the untapped poten­tial of local plants such as cocoa, shea, and palm oil, advocating for improved processing methods to boost both health and employ­ment.

He added that if we pay more attention to herbal medicine, it would be a blessing for us all.

The event concluded with firm commitments to deepen re­search, modernise practices, and strengthen traditional medicine’s role in national development.

BY RAYMOND APPIAH-AMPONSAH & ELIZABETH KPORSU

