CPMR renews call for investment, partnership
The Centre for Plant Medicine Research (CPMR) at Mampong Akwapim has renewed its call for investment, partnerships, and innovation in Ghana’s herbal medicine sector as the centre commemorated its 50th anniversary.
The milestone event on the theme: ‘Health and Wealth: The Power of Plants – Five Decades of Innovation in Plant Medicine Research and Development,’ brought together dignitaries from government, academia, and traditional medicine circles.
The Director of Traditional and Alternative Medicine, Dr Anastasia Yirenkyi, delivering a message on behalf of the Minister for Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, in Accra yesterday , praised the Centre’s trailblasing efforts in merging indigenous knowledge with scientific methodology.
“Over the past five decades, the Centre has developed over 30 standardised herbal medicines and played a vital role in validating traditional therapies for integration into primary healthcare,” he stated.
He pledged the governments support to allocate funds to indigenous and herbal research centres to improve health in the country.
Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwapem North, Mr Samuel Awuku, commended the Centre’s dual impact on healthcare and the local economy.
“What grows from our soil can fuel our bodies and strengthen our economy,” he remarked, calling for broader collaboration with government and international stakeholders.
The Centre’s recent initiatives include collaboration with the National Vaccine Institute and preliminary Food and Drug Authority (FDA) approval for anti-snake venom production in partnership with Atlantic Life Sciences Ltd.
He reaffirmed the government’s plans to transform the centre into Ghana’s first 24-hour herbal manufacturing hub.
The Director of CPMR, Professor Alex Asare, paid tribute to founder Dr Oku Ampofo, who envisioned integrating orthodox medical training with deep-rooted plant knowledge.
“This journey has been one of resilience, innovation, and commitment to improving healthcare outcomes,” he mentioned.
Established in 1975, the centre has evolved from a small clinic into an internationally recognised research institution.
Today, CPMR treats up to 80 patients daily and has developed herbal treatments for conditions such as malaria, hypertension, diabetes, and typhoid.
Board Chairman, Mr Henry Rockefeller, highlighted the importance of traditional medicine, noting it remains the first line of healthcare for approximately 80 per cent of Ghanaians.
Despite its progress, the Centre faces ongoing challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, equipment shortages, and the depletion of medicinal plant species.
Mr Rockefeller and Prof. Asare urged increased governmental support in funding and staffing.
Dr Alfred Ampomah Appiah emphasised the untapped potential of local plants such as cocoa, shea, and palm oil, advocating for improved processing methods to boost both health and employment.
He added that if we pay more attention to herbal medicine, it would be a blessing for us all.
The event concluded with firm commitments to deepen research, modernise practices, and strengthen traditional medicine’s role in national development.
BY RAYMOND APPIAH-AMPONSAH & ELIZABETH KPORSU
