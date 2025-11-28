D.C. United decline Benteke’s option

D.C. United declined veteran striker Christian Benteke’s contract option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.

Benteke, who turns 35 next month, recorded 47 goals and 10 assists in 93 MLS matches (90 starts) from 2022-25.

The United said they are in discussions with his representatives potentially about re-signing the free agent.

Benteke was an MLS All-Star in 2023 and 2024, made the MLS Best XI in 2024 and won the league’s Golden Boot with 23 goals in 2024.

The former Belgium and Premier League standout occupied a designated player spot on the D.C. roster.- Reuters

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q



