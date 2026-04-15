Dakar 2026 venues near completion

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission has declared the final stretch towards the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games officially underway following its eighth working visit to the Senegalese capital, Dakar, held on March 25-26.

Fewer than 200 days remain, and the priority has now shifted decisively from blueprint to action.

In Dakar, IOC representatives met with the Dakar 2026 Organising Committee and local authorities to assess progress in infrastructure, sports planning and logistical coordination.

The overall assessment, as conveyed by the Commission, highlighted ‘significant progress’ across several areas, cautious wording, perhaps, yet indicative of a project that is increasingly tangible in both venues and operations.

Only weeks earlier, organisers announced the appointment of Italian-Senegalese TikTok creator Khaby Lame as an ambassador for the Games, seeking to amplify the event’s narrative within the digital ecosystem.

His involvement, the committee insists, will be substantive, not just ceremonial, as he is expected to participate in emblematic moments, particularly the torch relay, whose arrival in Dakar is scheduled for September 12.

On the sporting front, the Coordination Commission confirmed that competition schedules have been finalised in collaboration with the International Federations.

The ticketing programme, meanwhile, is set to launch ‘shortly’, though no precise date has been disclosed.

Regarding venues, the IOC indicated that key facilities such as the Complexe Tour de l’Oeuf, the Complexe Iba Mar Diop and the Equestrian Centre will be largely completed by April, a crucial milestone before entering the testing and operational phase.

The torch relay will add a strong territorial dimension to the project. The Youth Olympic flame will be lit in Athens on September 10, before travelling through Senegal’s 14 regions, with stops designed to mobilise communities nationwide.

The Games are scheduled to take place from October 31 to November 13, bringing together around 2,700 athletes aged 17 or under across three host locations, Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly. –Insidethegames.biz

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