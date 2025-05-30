Debt restructuring: Ghana making progress in discussions with remaining creditors – Ministry of Finance

THE government has assured its international partners that it is making good progress in discussions with all remaining creditors in the debt restructur­ing perimeter.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Finance in Accra yesterday said the government remained committed to achiev­ing a fair and mutually beneficial resolution with all creditors.

The Ministry expressed ap­preciation to its partners for their forbearance, cooperation and support.

It added that in line with Gha­na’s commitments to the official creditors, under the G20 Com­mon Framework, no creditor had been treated preferentially.

“This is consistent with the principle of Comparability of Treatment”, it explained.

“We have strictly applied the provisions in the Memorandum of Understanding with our official creditors, and in particu­lar, have continued to remain in arrears with all external creditors included in the debt restructur­ing perimeter”, it said.

Africa Policy Lens (APL), a Policy Research and Analyst Organisa­tion, has commended Ghana’s recent macroeconomic progress but warned that the appreciation of the cedi could be short-lived if not supported by deeper structural reforms.

According to APL, while the cedi had appreciated significantly in the first half of 2025, this has largely been driven by temporary measures.

It mentioned heavy forex market interventions by the Bank of Ghana (nearly $1 billion between January and May 2025) and tough fiscal decisions such as freezing government spending and suspending payment of ar­rears as factors that have signifi­cantly contributed to these gains.

“These gains, while encourag­ing, are built on temporary pillars that require deeper reforms to become sustainable,” APL noted.

APL points out that Ghana has seen similar periods of sta­bility before, particularly between