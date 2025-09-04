Deliver judgement in my favour …former CJ prays ECOWAS Court

Former Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Sackey Torkonoo, is asking the ECOWAS Com­munity Court of Justice in Abu­ja, Nigeria, to deliver judgement in her favour in the case she filed before the court over violations of her human rights.

She insisted that the Attor­ney-General (A-G), Dr Dominic Akurutinga Ayine, has failed to respond within the stipulated time.

Meanwhile, the court is yet to rule on whether or not it has jurisdiction to hear the matter after the A-G raised prelimi­nary objections challenging its jurisdiction.

President John Dramani Ma­hama, on September 1, removed Justice Torkonoo from office on grounds of stated misbehaviour.

This decision was based on the recommendation of the committee set up by President Mahama to investigate allega­tions on three petitions filed against the former Chief Justice by three Ghanaians.

Justice Torkonoo, the former Chief Justice, is essentially, arguing that that by her suspen­sion, she “has effectively been removed from her official capac­ity without a final determination, impairing her right to function and serve in a position she was constitutionally appointed to.”

On April 22, 2025, Presi­dent John Dramani Mahama, in accordance with Article 146 (6) of the 1992 Constitution, sus­pended the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

This was after a prima facie case had been established in respect of three petitions against Justice Torkonoo.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by Mr Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Spokesperson to the President, and Minister of Government Communications.

President Mahama, in exercising his constitutional right pursuant to article 146 (6) of the 1992 Constitution, said the suspension of the CJ took immediate effect.

“Pursuant to Article 146 (10) of the constitution and in ac­cordance with the advice of the Council of State, the President has by a warrant, suspended the Chief Justice with immediate effect pending the outcome of the committee’s proceedings,” the statement disclosed.

The President had conse­quently established a committee in compliance with Article 146 (6) of the Constitution and in consultation with the Council of State with the following com­position to inquire into the peti­tions which have been referred to them.

The committee had Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, Jus­tice of the Supreme Court as chairman with Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, Justice of the Supreme Court, Dan­iel Yaw Domelevo (Former Auditor-General), Major Flora Bazwaanura Dalugo (Ghana Armed Forces), and Professor James Sefah Dzisah (Associate Professor, University of Ghana) as members.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA