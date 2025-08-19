Democracy Hub comments on incident at Ridge Hospital

Pressure group, Democracy Hub has commented on reports of an incident involving one of its activists, Mr Ralph Afful Williams, also known as “Fellow Ghanaians,” at Ridge Hospital.

This comes after a viral video showed a fight between health workers and relatives of a patient at the hospital’s emergency ward.

The situation caused confusion at the facility and has raised public concern, leading to calls for an investigation.

The Minister of Health, Mintah Akandoh, together with officials from the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, later visited the hospital to ascertain the extent of the altercation and check on the nurse who got injured.

The group in a statement said it had noted recent developments and confirmed that Mr Williams was connected to the matter.

Democracy Hub indicated that it was aware the Health Minister had held preliminary meetings to gather facts, including an engagement with Mr Williams.

In furtherance, the Minister has also set up a committee to investigate the incident.

The pressure group said it would await the outcome of the committee’s work before making further comments.

“Democracy Hub remains committed to a transparent process, accountability and the rule of law,” the statement added.

By: Jacob Aggrey