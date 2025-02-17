Demystify mathematics studies – Prof. Seini

The Dean of the Faculty of Physical Sciences at the University for Devel­opment Studies (UDS), Profes­sor Ibrahim Yakubu Seini, has underscored the critical role of mathematics in national progress, technological innovation, and scientific advancement.

Speaking at UDS’s 17th inau­gural lecture here on last Friday, Professor Seini highlighted that mathematics extended beyond complex computations, serving as a fundamental pillar of human civilisation. He emphasised its applications in diverse fields, including fluid dynamics, epide­miology, and artificial intelligence, robotics, and climate science.

He stressed that no nation can thrive without mathematics, as it plays a crucial role in addressing global challenges such as climate change, healthcare, and cyberse­curity.

Additionally, he noted that mathematics fostered critical thinking and problem-solving skills, equipping students with essential tools for future oppor­tunities.

“Mathematics is a universal language that sharpens logical reasoning. Despite its impor­tance, many students fear it,” he observed.

Professor Seini called for efforts to demystify mathemat­ics and make it more accessible, ensuring gender and diversity inclusion in STEM disciplines. He commended government initia­tives like the STEM Model Senior High Schools, which aim to enhance science and technology education. However, he cautioned against neglecting traditional schools, advocating for balanced resource allocation across all edu­cational institutions.

Highlighting mathematics’ role in the modern world, he pointed out that technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, mobile phones, and the internet would not be possible without it. He also noted that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) depend on mathematical applications to drive innovation and sustainable solutions.

“In every sector, from finance to engineering, mathematics optimises processes and enhances efficiency,” he remarked.

Professor Seini proposed key recommendations to improve mathematics education, urging parents to nurture children’s problem-solving skills, educators to adopt activity-based learning and professional development, and policymakers to implement inclusive reforms with equitable resource distribution.

Furthermore, Professor Seidu Al-hassan, Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Stud­ies, commended Professor Seini for delivering an insightful lecture, emphasising the significance of such academic engagements in shaping national discourse on development.

“This inaugural lecture is not just an academic exercise; it is a call to action,” Professor Al-hassan stated, adding that, “Mathematics is a critical pillar of national development, and we at UDS are proud to champion this conversation.” He then expressed hope that the lecture would inspire more young people to take an interest in mathematics and its applications.

The lecture concluded with widespread applause as Professor Seini expressed gratitude for his academic journey and encouraged students to consider mathematics as a viable career path.

With this 17th inaugural lecture, UDS reaffirmed its commitment to mathematics as a tool for in­novation and progress, calling on all stakeholders to collaborate in improving education in Ghana.

FROM GEOFFREY BUTA, TAMALE