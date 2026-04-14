DeniiNoi Foundation Supports Taifa Polyclinic with Medical Equipment

The DeniiNoi Foundation has donated essential medical equipment, supplies, and financial support to the Taifa Polyclinic in Accra as part of its Easter outreach to strengthen healthcare delivery at the facility.

The donation, which took place on April 7, 2026, included the donation of air-conditioning units, a refrigerator in the maternity ward, provision of clinical supplies, financial assistance towards hospital bills for some patients, and support for the clinic’s Pregnancy School programme.

Founder of the Foundation, Nii Noi, explained that the initiative was inspired by the experience of a member of the Foundation who delivered a baby at the facility two years ago and observed that the maternity ward and antenatal care (ANC) unit required additional support.

He said that the Foundation subsequently visited the polyclinic several times to assess the facility’s priority needs before organizing the donation.

According to Nii Noi, one of the major challenges identified at the maternity ward was the storage of medicines that require refrigeration.

The Foundation therefore provided a refrigerator to help safely store such medications and improve patient care.

Additional items donated included chairs and a kettle for the maternity ward, water and beverages for expectant mothers participating in the polyclinic’s Pregnancy School, as well as play mats and clothing for the children’s ward to support the care of newborns and young patients.

Receiving the items on behalf of the management of Taifa Polyclinic, Margaret Akuamoah, Head of Administration, expressed appreciation to the DeniiNoi Foundation for the timely intervention.

“This has come at the right time. We appreciate,” she said, assuring the Foundation that the items would be used strictly for the purposes for which they were donated.

She further indicated that the polyclinic remained open to partnerships with individuals and organizations willing to support healthcare delivery, particularly in the area of neonatal care.

The Head of Administration appealed for assistance towards the acquisition of an incubator for the facility’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), explaining that it would significantly enhance care for premature and vulnerable newborns.

In response, the DeniiNoi Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting the facility. Nii Noi also expressed appreciation to the generous sponsors whose support made the donation possible, commending their magnanimity and commitment to improving community healthcare.

He reiterated the Foundation’s belief that service to humanity is a divine calling and pledged to continue supporting initiatives that promote community health and wellbeing.

To conclude the exercise, members of the Foundation were taken on a tour of the children’s ward, including the area where the proposed incubator is expected to be installed.