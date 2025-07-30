Device ways of dealing with youth substance abuse …Minister charges community leaders

The Deputy Minister of Local Government, Chief­taincy and Religious Affairs, Rita Naa Odorley Sowah, has urged traditional, religious, opinion leaders and parents in the country to device pragmatic ways of tackling rising youth substance abuse in the com­munities.

This approach, she emphasised, would enable the authorities seek workable interventions to support the victims while preventing poten­tial addicts from engaging in it.

“As pastors, chiefs, chief Imams and opinion leaders in the commu­nities, we must draw closer to these youths in their homes, hideouts and enquire the best ways to make them profitable to themselves, family and the society through mentoring systems, livelihood skills training and youth friendly networks, among others ” she advised.

The Deputy Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dade-Kotopon Constit­uency, was speaking at the 2025 Afrimi Yam festival by the Abese La-Adonten held on Last Tuesday.

The event was on the theme: ‘Empowering Ghanaian youth: breaking the chains of drug abuse through cultural heritage and com­munity support.’

The occasion was used also to honour her for her dedication to service and other roles she played as the first Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA).

She was also appreciated for her role in uplifting the image of the constituency as well as her outstanding performance in gov­ernance.

The Minister also stressed the need for community leaders to seek ways to reintegrate the youth who are addicted to come out while put­ting up measures to engage them in gainful ventures to securing their future.

“Engaging the youth in most cultural activities will reignite the spirit of identity and perseverance, among others which are values which strengthen the individual from succumbing to destructive influences” she stated.

Furthermore, the Minister men­tioned the establishment of youth resource centres in all regions, the expansion of vocational, digital and entrepreneurial training pro­grammes, reforming labour laws and amplifying youth participation in local governance, planning and decision-making processes as few strategic investment measures geared towards youth empower­ment in the country.

Ms Sowah said her ministry was dedicated to decentralising community-led solutions for youth development and substance abuse prevention.

She was presented with a cita­tion and a plaque as a gesture in recognition of her achievement.

Again, Ms Sowah donated un­disclosed cash to support the pro­gramme and thanked the group for the honour granted to her as she is still alive, adding that she will put in her best as a woman and also the daughter from the constituency.

As part of the event, Former MP for the constituency, Nii Amasa Namoale, Former MCE, Solomon Kotey Nikoi, Nii Ayikoi Otoo, a Lawyer and politician and other dignitaries from La were also honoured with a citation and plaque.

BY VICTOR A. BUXTON