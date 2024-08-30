 Dispatch rider gets 10 years for abetting robbery

The Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a dispatch rider to ten years in prison for aiding and abetting robbery in La, Accra.

Lord Mensah was found guilty of abetment of crime, specifically robbery, at the end of the trial.

The court, presided over by Mr Isaac Addo, noted that the prosecution, Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer, had proven the case beyond reasonable doubt after calling two witnesses.

Mensah’s accomplices, identi­fied as Nana, Black, Emma, and Malouda, are still at large.

In his appeal for mitiga­tion, Mensah asked the court to “forgive him so he could return home, take care of his baby, wife, and the entire family.”

The judge, however, handed a 10-year prison sentence, citing Mensah’s status as a first-time offender, age, and his plea for mitigation.

Chief Insp Lawer said the complainant, Rita Ruth Effie Ar­thur, is a student,living at South La Estates, in Accra.

The prosecution said Mensah and his accomplices lived near Agbogbloshie, in Accra.

Chief Insp Lawer said on No­vember 7, 2023, Mensah ‘picked’ Nana and Black as pillion riders on a motorcycle, while Emman­uel ‘picked’ Malouda on another motorcycle.

According to the prosecution, Mensah and the pillion readers left Agbogbloshie to a cosmetic shop in the Sergeant Adjetey Area of La.

Chief Insp Lawer said when the complainant arrived at the cosmetic shop, holding her phone, Mensah took Nana and Black closer and parked.

The prosecution said Nana and Black, armed with a jack­knife, ordered the complainant to surrender all her belongings or be stabbed.

Chief Insp Lawer said the complainant handed her iPhone 6s and iPhone 5, both worth GH¢2,100, to the attackers.

The prosecution said Nana and Black rushed onto the mo­torcycle, and Mensah drove off with the booty.

Chief Insp Lawer said Men­sah’s luck ran out when he fell and was injured.

The prosecution said on November 7, 2023, Mensah ap­proached a motorcycle mechanic, a witness in the case, at Agbog­boloshie and pleaded with him to use one of the motorcycles being repaired to buy an item in Accra.

Chief Insp Lawer said Mensah took one royal motorcycle and left.

The court heard that while in town, Mensah changed the registration number of the motor­cycle to a foreign number plate for the robbery and drove his accomplices to La.

Chief Insp Lawer said when Mensah was apprehended, he gave the identities of his accom­plices and pleaded for mercy.

The prosecution said Mensah assisted the police to retrieve the com­plainant’s two mobile phones.

—GNA