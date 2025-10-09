DOVVSU appoints gospel musician as ambassador against gender-based violence

The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service has appointed gospel musician, Ms Ewurabena Yeboah, as its brand ambassador to lead nationwide campaigns against gender-based violence (GBV).

The partnership seeks to enhance public education, advocacy and outreach programmes that promote awareness, prevention and support for survivors of abuse, especially women, children and faith-based communities.

At the unveiling ceremony at the DOVVSU Master’s Centre in Accra on Tuesday, the Director of DOVVSU, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Owusuwaa Kyeremeh, said the fight against GBV required a collective effort across all sectors of society.

“We at DOVVSU realise that the fight against gender-based violence cannot be done by one stakeholder. It is a collective task that needs everyone on board,” she stated.

ACP Kyeremeh explained that Ms Yeboah was selected because of her personal commitment to supporting survivors of abuse. The ambassador, she noted, would use her platform to advocate and sensitise the public through concerts, social media campaigns and school outreach programmes.

Among the planned initiatives are a “Break the Silence” concert in November and online webinars to raise awareness about domestic violence.

ACP Kyeremeh also expressed concern about the increasing trend of parents sending children from abroad to Ghana and abandoning them, exposing them to cultural shock and psychological vulnerabilities.

She further highlighted the DOVVSU Master’s Centre as a one-stop facility offering legal aid, counselling, courtrooms, shelters and child-friendly spaces for victims, and urged the public to report abuse through the helpline 0800-0000900 and WhatsApp 055-1000900.

Ms Yeboah expressed gratitude for the appointment and pledged commitment to the cause, saying, “This is not just an appointment; it is a ministry. I am happy to join DOVVSU to give voice to the voiceless and restore hope to victims.”

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG AND SARAH KWAKYE

