Dr Jasaw advocates support for African women in agriculture, entrepreneurship

The Chairman of the Par­liamentary Select Commit­tee on Food, Agriculture, and Cocoa Affairs, Dr Godfrey Jasaw, has called for stronger support for African women in ag­riculture and entrepreneurship to address structural and institutional challenges hampering their growth.

He stressed that since women on continent form 63 per cent of actors in the agricultural value chain, addressing these barriers is critical to transforming the sector and ensuring food security.

Dr Jasaw made the call last Friday at an event organised by AGRA in Accra to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day.

The event was held under the theme: ‘Empowering Women, Transforming Trade: Unlocking Africa’s Economic Potential.’

He commended AGRA, the Food and Agriculture Organi­sation (FAO), security agencies, railway institutions, and especially women in agriculture for their contributions to the sector.

He assured stakeholders that Parliament was ready to collabo­rate on initiatives that would facil­itate food system transformation in the country.

Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Hannah Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, lauded the resil­ience of Ghanaian women, stress­ing that they should be valued regardless of their profession.

She said, “Every activity that promotes the empowerment of women should not be underesti­mated but prioritised.”

Similarly, Minister of State for Public Sector Reforms and MP for Tempane, Lydia Timpani, underscored the need for wom­en to receive fair value for their produce.

AGRA President, Alice Rhu­weza, speaking virtually during the programme, stated that while women make up 63 per cent of farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and significantly contribute to food security, they are often exclud­ed from major decision-making processes.

The Assistant Director-Gen­eral and Regional Representative FAO, Mr Abebe Haile-Gabri­el, noted that women sustain economies across Africa yet face systemic barriers such as limited access to finance, restrictive pol­icies, trade-related gender biases, and infrastructure deficits.

Mr Haile-Gabriel urged gov­ernments and stakeholders to take concrete actions, including pro­viding tailored financial products, mentorship programmes, and leveraging technology to support women in trade.

He cited FAO’s 2023 report, The Status of Women in Agri­food Systems, which revealed that closing the gender gap in agricul­ture could increase global GDP by one per cent and reduce food insecurity for 45 million people.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU