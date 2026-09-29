Saint Lucia reveal plans to honour Alfred

The Caribbean nation is advancing arrangements for a statue honouring the 25-year-old sprinter, who became the country’s first Olympic champion by winning the women’s 100 metres at Paris 2024, after a site was secured and designs put forward for consideration.

Alfred stormed to 100m gold in a national-record 10.72 seconds before adding a silver medal in the 200m, completing a historic Olympic campaign.

Minister for Education, Youth Development, Sports and Digital Transformation Kenson Casimir provided an update during yesterday’s pre-Cabinet press briefing, confirming that the project has moved beyond the initial concept stage.

Architects, designers and technical officials from government departments responsible for planning, infrastructure, tourism and sport are now working together on the proposals.

Land close to the Julien Alfred Highway has already been acquired for the monument, while several designs have been drawn up and are being considered by the government.

Officials are assessing the different concepts as they look to settle on a design that reflects the scale of Alfred’s achievement and her significance to Saint Lucia.

Officials are considering issues including road safety, visibility and public access as they determine how the monument can be incorporated into the surrounding area.

The project is intended to go beyond recognising Alfred’s Olympic title, with the government hoping the site will become a national landmark for residents and visitors.

It is also expected to serve as a source of inspiration for young Saint Lucians hoping to follow in Alfred’s footsteps in athletics and other sports.

Alfred’s achievements in Paris have already led to a number of commitments from the Government as it seeks to recognise her impact on the country.

Financial support was provided towards her preparations for the Olympics, while the proposed statue represents a further step in establishing a lasting legacy from her success.

If completed as planned, the monument will provide a permanent reminder of the moment Alfred made Saint Lucian sporting history and offer future generations a place to celebrate the country’s first Olympic champion.

Her 10.72-second victory in Paris represented a breakthrough moment for Saint Lucia on the global sporting stage, and the proposed landmark is designed to ensure that achievement remains a visible part of the nation’s Olympic legacy.-Insidethegames

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