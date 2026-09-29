Man City rule breaches not my concern – Mancini

Roberto Mancini says an alleged “double contract” during his time as Manchester City manager is “not my concern” after the club were found guilty of breaking the majority of the financial rules they were accused of breaching.

The 115 charges brought by the Premier League against City included 14 instances of failing to provide accurate details for player and manager payments from 2009-10 to 2017-18.

That period covered Mancini’s three and a half years in charge, during which he won the FA Cup in 2011 and City’s first top-flight title for 44 years in 2012.

Mancini, the current Italy manager, was asked during a news conference before Monday’s Nations League game against Turkey about the allegations relating to his remuneration as City manager.

“Found guilty of what?” he said. “It’s not an issue that concerns me. It’s nothing new because this matter has been discussed for the last four or five years.

“Manchester City has not been found guilty, and the alleged double contract is not my concern. It’s their issue, not mine.”

German newspaper Der Spiegel had previously accused City of paying a “significant portion” of Mancini’s compensation “by way of a fictitious consultancy contract”.

It alleged that Mancini was paid more by City for his role as a consultant to Abu Dhabi club Al Jazira than he was getting from his role as City manager, excluding bonuses and incentives.

On Friday it emerged that an independent panel had found City guilty of all but one count of charges brought against them by the Premier League, although sanctions have yet to be determined.

The Premier League declined to comment, while City released a statement saying the “Premier League process remains ongoing with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality”.

It added: “The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence.”

Other Premier League clubs are believed to have been informed about the decision and have sought legal advice over possible compensation claims.

City were charged with more than 100 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules following a four-year investigation in February 2023.

The club was referred to an independent commission. A behind-closed-doors hearing began in September 2024 and ran for about 12 weeks.-BBC

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