Zverev comeback leads Europe to Laver Cup victory

Alexander Zverev beat Learner Tien on the final day of the Laver Cup to lead Team Europe to their sixth title.

US Open champion Zverev recovered from a disappointing defeat by Team World’s Alex de Minaur on day two and eased to a 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 win over Tien at London’s O2 Arena.

After Carlos Alcaraz’s heroics kept Europe in contention after that loss on day two, Flavio Cobolli and Jakub Mensik beat De Minaur and Taylor Fritz in the doubles to extend their lead before Zverev’s triumph.

Both wins took Europe’s tally to the required 13 needed to win, which meant that Alcaraz was not required to play again.

“I haven’t won a Laver Cup match in two years, so I’m happy I did it today,” said Zverev.

“Massive credit to the entire Team World. They pushed us all the way again, they were champions last year. We have a great team chemistry, it was a team effort.

“Winning as a team, there’s no better feeling in sports. We don’t have enough of it in tennis.”

The USA’s Tien, 20, was making his Team World debut and held his nerve in the first set to force a tiebreak, but world number two Zverev took control in the second and closed out the victory in one hour and 49 minutes.

Zverev has been part of all six of Team Europe’s Laver Cup wins, and has the most singles wins at the event with eight.

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