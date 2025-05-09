DVLA establishes new office for Adentan Municipality

The Driver and Vehi­cle Licensing Authority (DVLA) inaugurated its new office in the Adentan Munic­ipality of the Greater Accra Re­gion to enhance service delivery to customers.

The facility will serve as a centre of excellence, providing a full range of DVLA services, including vehicle registration, licensing, renewals, compliance and enforcement, driver testing, and vehicle inspections.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Minister of Transport, Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, commend­ed the management and staff of the DVLA for its decision to extend its services to the people of the Adentan municipality and its surrounding areas.

He charged the Authority to improve upon service delivery and ensure road worthiness of vehicles to help minimise road crashes recorded in the country.

Mr Nikpe further assured the DVLA of the support of the government to enable it to per­form its mandate effectively.

“The Ministry of Transport is positioned to ensure that we create that environment that is needed to propel our economy and bring it back on track,” Mr Nikpe underlined.

For his part, the Chief Exec­utive of the DVLA, Mr Julius Neequaye Kotey, said the new office reaffirmed the Authori­ty’s commitment to delivering high-quality services that were “closer, faster, and sustainable for customers.”

He said the new office would help ease congestion at DVLA offices, provide greater access to service delivery, and offer a much more customer experience.

He pointed out that a total of 107,000 license applications had been printed at the print farm of the DVLA to clear the backlog of license applications.

The DVLA, Mr Kotey stressed, was working diligently to develop modalities for the registration of excavators that entered the country in support of the nation­al fight against illegal small-scale mining.

Moreover, Mr Kotey urged the staff of the DVLA to remain steadfast in upholding integrity, strive for excellence, and work to­gether to build a resilient DVLA for the present and the future.

The Member of Parliament for the Adentan Constituency, Mr Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, added that “we will patronise the place and ensure that the smooth running and safety of the place will be observed.”

