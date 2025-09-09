DVLA set to introduce personal number reservation platform in 2026

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced that it will introduce a new service called DVLA Select in 2026.

The platform will allow clients to choose and reserve their preferred vehicle registration numbers online before going to a DVLA office to complete the full registration process.

According to the DVLA, the move is part of efforts to make its services more convenient and customer-friendly.

The Authority said further details on how the system will work will be communicated to the general public at a later date.

The DVLA reminded Ghanaians that it remains committed to ensuring safety and efficiency in all its operations.