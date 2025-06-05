E/R Minister rallies chiefs to fight galamsey

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mrs Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, has made a passionate appeal to tradi­tional authorities in the region to join hands with the government in the fight against illegal mining, commonly known as “galamsey.”

Speaking at a general meeting of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in Koforidua on Tues­day, the Minister described the unchecked destruction of lands through illegal mining as a major threat to the region’s environ­ment, development, and future.

“Our lands are our heritage, our livelihoods and our future,” she said, reminding chiefs that they hold a sacred responsibility as custodians of the land.

“In recent years, we have witnessed the rampant degrada­tion and destruction of our lands without recourse to the regula­tions that govern the use of land in this country,” she said.

The Minister emphasised that despite the Sustainable Devel­opment Goals’ focus on envi­ronmental protection, the region continues to struggle with the consequences of illegal mining.

She stressed that collective action, especially the involvement of traditional leaders, was critical in reversing the trend.

“I will continue to make a hum­ble appeal to Nananom to join the Eastern Regional Co-ordinat­ing Council to fight this menace and ensure a clean and sustainable environment for the good people of the region,” she urged.

Highlighting the vision of a peaceful and progressive Eastern Region, the Minister underscored the importance of collabora­tion between government and traditional authorities to address issues such as land degradation, disputes, and encroachment.

She further called for strict adherence to the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036), and encouraged chiefs to lead efforts in promoting sus­tainable land use, transparent land administration, and community engagement.

“My doors remain open to you and I welcome your views on how best we can together move the region forward,” she stated and rallied the House to unite in safeguarding the region’s land and future.

Responding to the Minister’s call, the President of the East­ern Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Sakite, pledged the House’s support in finding sustainable solutions to land mismanagement and illegal mining.

“Land is the bedrock of any society, the foundation on which our communities are built,” he stated.

“As custodians, chiefs play a pivotal role in ensuring that land is managed sustainably, equitably, and in the best interest of all,” he added.

Nene Sakite revealed that the House of Chiefs had organised a workshop in collaboration with the Lands Commission to educate traditional leaders on land laws and promote ethical land admin­istration practices.

“We see this as an opportu­nity to share experiences, raise concerns, and propose practical solutions to improve land gover­nance. With collective effort, we can build a land administration system that is fair, efficient, and beneficial to all,” he indicated