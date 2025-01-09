 EBID adjudged ‘Financial Institution of the Year’

ECOWAS Bank for Invest­ment and Development (EBID) has been adjudged the ‘Financial Institution of the Year’, Africa category, at the just-ended Africa Sustainability Awards held at the Accra Interna­tional Conference Centre.

The Africa Sustainability Awards scheme is an initiative that honours individuals, organisations, business­es, non-governmental organisa­tions and government bodies that demonstrate a high commitment to sustainable practices.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Bank President and Board Chairman of the EBID, Dr George Agyekum Donkor, emphasised the bank’s commitment to climate issues and sustainable development projects.

He revealed that the Europe­an Investment Bank (EIB) had provided EBID with £1,000,000 in order to enhance the regional bank’s climate-related and sustain­able development initiatives.

He said “For us to sustain our operations, it is important to pay attention to climate issues in accor­dance with SDG 13.”

Therefore, the bank has commit­ted itself to ensuring that climate issues are taken seriously. For that reason, we have financed a number of climate-related projects across all the countries of West Africa.”

He mentioned that the bank finances projects in agriculture, energy, mining, infrastructure, in­dustry, and services, all with a focus on sustainability.

He stated that it was for that rea­son that the African Sustainability Awards recognised his outfit’s role as a leading institution committed to climate change and sustainable development activities.

“This award confirms our ded­ication to climate issues in West Africa, Africa, and the world,” he added.

Dr Agyekum Donkor dedicated the award to the Board of Gover­nors, the Ministers of Finance, the Board of Directors, and the entire staff of EBID, by acknowledging their hard work and tenacity in achieving this milestone.

He explained that the recogni­tion shows EBID’s tremendous contributions to sustainable prac­tices across Africa and its efforts to advance environmental, social, and economic progress in alignment with the United Nations Sustain­able Development Goals (SDGs).

