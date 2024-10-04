 NDC running mate donates cement for Buduburam Community Centre project

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC running mate to Former President John Dra­mani Mahama, has fulfilled her promise to the Chiefs, elders and the people Gomoa Buduburam to support the completion of the Budubur­am Community Centre.

During her recent cam­paign tour of the Gomoa East Constituency in the Central Region, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang paid a courtesy visit to the Chiefs and Elders in the Chief’s pal­ace and the Chiefs appealed to her to help with some bags of cement to complete their ongoing Community Centre.

In response, the NDC run­ning mate pledged to provide 200 bags of cement towards completion of the project.

The office of the NDC’s vice presidential candidate coordinated the delivery of the cement on Wednesday

It was presented on behalf of the running mate by the Gomoa East Member of Parliament, Mr Desmond De-Graft Paitoo, to the Chiefs during a brief ceremony at Gomoa Buduburam.

The Chiefs and Elders expressed their profound appreciation to Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang for her kind gesture