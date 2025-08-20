EC sets September 30 for Tamale Central by-election

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that a by-election will take place in the Tamale Central Constituency on Tuesday, 30th September 2025.

The Commission explained that the election has become necessary following the death of the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Murtala Muhammed Ibrahim.

In a statement signed by the EC Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensa, the Commission said nominations for the election will be received from Monday, 8th September to Wednesday, 10th September 2025, at the Tamale Metropolitan Office of the Commission.

The nominations will be accepted between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm each day.

The EC noted that interested candidates are required to download the nomination forms from its website (www.ec.gov.gh) starting from Tuesday, 19th August until 10th September 2025.

It noted that completed forms can be submitted personally by the candidate or delivered on their behalf by their proposer or seconder.

According to the Commission, each form must be supported by two registered voters as proposer and seconder, as well as 18 other registered voters from the constituency.

it said candidates are also required to submit two recent passport-size photographs with a red background, showing their full face and ears.

The commission set filing fee for candidates at GH¢10,000. However, female candidates and persons with disabilities (PWDs) will pay a reduced fee of GH¢7,500.

The EC urged the public to take note of the arrangements and assured that the by-election will be conducted in line with transparency, fairness, and integrity.

By: Jacob Aggrey