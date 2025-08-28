ECG warns public against illegal operations within its network by private electricians

The Electricity Company of Ghana has cautioned the public against engaging private electricians to restore power for them anytime they experience an outage.

The power distributor said these electricians illegally climb Poles, fuse transformers with substandard fuses sand transfer customers from one phase to another.

The General Manager for Ashanti West ECG, George Amoah, briefing the press in Kumasi yesterday indicated that the actions of these electricians was illegal, and often lead to outages, low voltage, power fluctuations and damaged transformers.

“When these electricians visit our substations, they cause a lot of disruptions within our network, in­cluding using substandard materials to fuse a transformer which often damage the transformer. Currently, their actions are destroying our transformers and causing outages and low voltage to our customers as they swap phases for customers and end up overloading a particular phase”, he explained.

The ECG Ashanti General Manager cited an incident that came to light during a recent com­munity engagement with residents of Dabaa in the Atwima Nwa­biagya North Municipality where residents admitted to engaging the services of a private electrician anytime they experienced an outage and some even charging up to GH¢150.00 to climb a pole.

“It is not even safe for electri­cians to operate within ECG net­work without permit or authorisa­tion as they could be electrocuted. Our system is a ring system which enables us to supply customers from different feeders in the wake of an outage so an electrician illegally climbing a pole to rectify a problem might think there is no power in the conductors (electricity lines), meanwhile we will be supply­ing from a different feeder which could electrocute the electrician”, he elaborated.

Additionally, he bemoaned the adverse effects of the illegal operations by these electricians on the financial health of the compa­ny as the company has to spend a lot of money to replace damaged transformers and lose revenue from unserved energy anytime their ac­tions cause outages to customers.

The ECG General Manager also revealed that the company was concerned about the rise in the vandalisation of ECG installations like transformers, poles, pylons and cables by some individuals, adding that these individuals pretend to be ECG workers to gain access and deliberately destroy ECG installa­tions to steal essential components, which often leads to disruption of power supply to our cherished customers.

“This activity is gaining mo­mentum in the Region and has become rampant within the Adum Central Business District, Abinkyi, Kaase and other areas where they have been stealing fuse links and the plates.

Moreover, Amoah advised customers to desist from engaging private electricians anytime they experience an outage and con­tact ECG via the contact center on 0302611611, report to the near­est ECG office, lodge a complaint on the ECG PowerApp or reach us via our social media handles @ECGghOfficial on Facebook, X, or instagram for prompt intervention.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI