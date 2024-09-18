‘Ecobank Ghana committed to deepening CSR programmes’
Ecobank Ghana Plc has reiterated its commitment to deepen its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in order to ensure community development.
To demonstrate this, the bank’s Employee Volunteerism Programme has decided to support some health facilities in the country.
This year’s initiative, the second edition, focused on ‘Mother and Child and was simultaneously held at some selected locations across Ghana, including the Tema Health Centre, Adabraka and Abokobi in the Greater Accra Region, Abesim in the Bono Region, and Takoradi in the Western Region.
Speaking at the Tema Health Centre on behalf of the Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Ms Abena Osei-Poku, Dr Mrs Awuraa Abena Asafo Boakye, Regional Counsel and Company Secretary at Ecobank Ghana PLC, said the effort of the employees was aligned with Ecobank’s broader mission to support communities and contribute meaningfully to the development of the African continent.
Mrs Asafo Boakye explained that the Tema Health Centre, a pivotal healthcare provider in the region, was the focal point of this year’s programme aimed at refurbishing and equipping the maternity unit of the facility, making a significant contribution to improving maternal and child healthcare in the area.
“In addition to refurbishing the entire Tema Health Centre, we have also donated two air-conditioners, a washing machine, an autoclave, assorted delivery instruments, a digital
scale and curtains,” she said.
^We have partitioned the labour ward and refurbished the delivery beds. We changed the water closets, sprayed the three-in-one visitor chair and provided a baby weighing scale,” she added.
According to her, the Ecobank Employee Volunteerism Programme stood out for its scale and unique approach as approximately 1,500 Ecobank employees across Ghana voluntarily participated in this initiative, reflecting a deep-seated desire to make a tangible impact on their communities.
She added that while Ecobank has a longstanding tradition of corporate donations and social responsibility projects, this programme distinguished itself by engaging employees directly in the process of giving back.
“We are mindful of the fact that society has been kind to us, and we deem it most appropriate to reciprocate this kindness by calling on our employees to always remember to give something back every year,” she stated.
The contributions for this year’s initiative are substantial, with a total value of GH¢470,000 allocated across various projects.
These include the refurbishment of Adabraka Polyclinic and the enhancement of antenatal and postnatal care facilities. Upgrades to Tema Health Centre: Comprehensive refurbishment and equipping of the maternity unit. Support for Abokobi Health Centre: Provision of medical essentials and a mechanised borehole for the mother and child unit. Renovation of Takoradi Hospital: Refurbishing the sideward at the maternity block.
Improvements at Abesim Hospital in Sunyani: Refurbishment and equipping of the maternity unit.
She indicated that these efforts were part of Ecobank’s broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, which aimed to address the social needs of underprivileged communities and institutions.
Madam Catherine Awuku Quartey, Head of Tema Health Centre, expressed profound gratitude for the support.