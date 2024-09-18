‘Ecobank Ghana committed to deepening CSR programmes’

Ecobank Ghana Plc has reiterated its com­mitment to deepen its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in order to en­sure community development.

To demonstrate this, the bank’s Employee Volunteer­ism Programme has decided to support some health facilities in the country.

This year’s initiative, the sec­ond edition, focused on ‘Mother and Child and was simultaneously held at some selected locations across Ghana, including the Tema Health Centre, Adabraka and Abokobi in the Greater Ac­cra Region, Abesim in the Bono Region, and Takoradi in the Western Region.

Speaking at the Tema Health Centre on behalf of the Manag­ing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Ms Abena Osei-Poku, Dr Mrs Awuraa Abena Asafo Boakye, Regional Counsel and Company Secretary at Ecobank Ghana PLC, said the effort of the em­ployees was aligned with Eco­bank’s broader mission to sup­port communities and contribute meaningfully to the development of the African continent.

Mrs Asafo Boakye explained that the Tema Health Centre, a pivotal healthcare provider in the region, was the focal point of this year’s programme aimed at refurbishing and equipping the maternity unit of the facility, making a significant contribution to improving maternal and child healthcare in the area.

“In addition to refurbish­ing the entire Tema Health Centre, we have also donated two air-conditioners, a washing machine, an autoclave, assorted delivery instruments, a digital

scale and curtains,” she said.

^We have partitioned the labour ward and refurbished the delivery beds. We changed the water closets, sprayed the three-in-one visitor chair and provided a baby weighing scale,” she added.

According to her, the Eco­bank Employee Volunteerism Programme stood out for its scale and unique approach as approximately 1,500 Ecobank employees across Ghana volun­tarily participated in this initiative, reflecting a deep-seated desire to make a tangible impact on their communities.

She added that while Ecobank has a longstanding tradition of corporate donations and so­cial responsibility projects, this programme distinguished itself by engaging employees directly in the process of giving back.

“We are mindful of the fact that society has been kind to us, and we deem it most appropri­ate to reciprocate this kindness by calling on our employees to always remember to give some­thing back every year,” she stated.

The contributions for this year’s initiative are substan­tial, with a total value of GH¢470,000 allocated across various projects.

These include the refur­bishment of Adabraka Poly­clinic and the enhancement of antenatal and postnatal care facilities. Upgrades to Tema Health Centre: Comprehensive refurbishment and equipping of the maternity unit. Support for Abokobi Health Centre: Provision of medical essentials and a mechanised borehole for the mother and child unit. Ren­ovation of Takoradi Hospital: Refurbishing the sideward at the maternity block.

Improvements at Abesim Hospital in Sunyani: Refur­bishment and equipping of the maternity unit.

She indicated that these efforts were part of Ecobank’s broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, which aimed to address the social needs of underprivileged communities and institutions.

Madam Catherine Awuku Quartey, Head of Tema Health Centre, expressed profound gratitude for the support.