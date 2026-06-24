ECOWAS Court dismisses former Chief Justice’s suit against Ghana

The ECOWAS Community Court has dismissed all seven claims filed by former Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, against the Republic of Ghana, according to Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Justice Srem-Sai.

In a facebook post, Mr. Srem-Sai said the court rejected all the allegations made by the former Chief Justice against the country.

He further disclosed that the court did not grant Mrs. Torkornoo’s request for US$10 million in damages.

According to him, the court ruled that, “in light of the Court’s conclusions that Ghana has not violated any of the Applicant’s rights under the African Charter as alleged, the Court makes no decision on reparations.”

The Deputy Attorney-General praised the team of state attorneys who represented Ghana in the case, commending them for their hard work and extensive research in defending the Republic.

“Thanks, again, to our team of illustrious State Attorneys who put in hours and hours of research to support the Republic’s defence,” he said.

The ruling brings an end to the case brought before the regional court by the former Chief Justice, with the ECOWAS Court finding no violation of her rights by the Republic of Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey