Edem Agbana criticises ‘Satire’ defence by Angel Maxine’s lawyer’s in Ntim Fordjour dispute

Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Edem Agbana, has criticised attempts to justify alleged defamatory comments as satire in an ongoing dispute involving John Ntim Fordjour and activist Angel Maxine.

In a social media post, he said individuals cannot make damaging statements about a person, allow public opinion to erode the person’s credibility, and later retreat behind claims of satire.

“That is not a defence, it is an abuse,” he stated.

Mr. Agbana added that such conduct should not be normalised, warning that it undermines reputations, distorts public discourse, and weakens accountability.

He stressed that freedom of expression does not give anyone the right to defame others.

His comments come after lawyers for Angel Maxine announced that their client will not retract or apologise for remarks made about Mr. Fordjour, insisting that her statements were satire and political commentary.

Mr. Agbana urged the MP to pursue the matter through legal means, saying the law should be allowed to take its course.

The dispute between Angel Maxine and John Ntim Fordjour began after the activist released videos in which she referenced the lawmaker while criticising the proposed Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

Mr. Fordjour considered the remarks defamatory and, through his lawyers, demanded a retraction and apology.

However, Angel Maxine’s legal team rejected the demand, arguing that her comments were satire and political commentary on a matter of public interest, not statements of fact about his private life.

By: Jacob Aggrey