Education Ministry clarifies mother tongue policy in basic schools

The Ministry of Education has clarified that Ghanaian languages will only be used as the medium of instruction from Kindergarten to Primary Three, and not across all basic school levels.

Deputy Minister of Education, Clement Apaak, made the clarification following public debate over an earlier announcement by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu on the use of local languages in schools.

“The Honorable Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has asked me to clarify that the policy directive he announced on Friday regarding the compulsory use of Mother Tongue as a medium of instruction in our public basic schools is confined emphasis, confined to KG up to Primary Three,” Mr. Apaak explained.

He stressed that the directive applies only to the lower primary level and aims to help children build a strong foundation in their local languages before transitioning to English as the main language of instruction from Primary Four onwards.

The Deputy Minister noted that the clarification was necessary to calm concerns and correct misinformation that the policy would cover all levels of basic education.

By: Jacob Aggrey