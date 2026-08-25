Egyptian Ambassador urges Ghana, Egypt collaboration in sports, tourism, business

The Egypt Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Wael Fathy Ahmed, has called for stronger collaboration between Ghana and Egypt to advance the sport of Armwrestling, sports business, sports tourism and the broader sports development across Africa.

Mr Fathy made the call when he hosted the leadership of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) at the High Commission in Accra.

The meeting underscored the need to strengthen the Ghana-Egypt sports cooperation with particular emphasis on armwrestling development, its inclusion in the 2027 African Games, athlete and technical exchanges, sports business and tourism.

Ambassador Fathy commended Ghana’s achievements in armwrestling and said sports was an important platform for strengthening relations between the two countries, particularly through youth development and people-to-people engagement.

“Ghana and Egypt have a long and historic relationship. We should continue to look for new areas where our two countries can work together. Sport provides an excellent platform for bringing our people, especially our young people, closer together,” Ambassador Fathy stated.

He called for cooperation that goes beyond competition, encouraging both countries to explore the commercial and tourism opportunities that can emerge from sporting activities.

Also key on the agenda was the inclusion of armwrestling in the 2027 African Games in Egypt as a sports code.

The President of the GAF and Africa Armwrestling Federation (AAF), Mr Charles Osei Asibey, said the engagement provided an opportunity to build a strategic partnership between the two countries around armwrestling and wider sports development.

The meeting further explored opportunities to connect the Ghanaian and Egyptian business communities through sports, including sponsorship, sports marketing, event management and investment, while using major Armwrestling competitions and training camps to promote sports tourism, hospitality and cultural exchange.

The meeting was attended by board members Dr Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Edwin Amankwah, Mr Joseph Cudjoe, Kenneth Odeng Adade, Husseni Akueteh Addy Robert Appiah Ameyaw and Benjamin Ohene Danso.