Inaki Williams retires from international football

Athletic Bilbao and Ghana forward Inaki Williams has announced his retirement from international football.

In a statement released today, the Black Stars striker said he feels the time has come to end his journey with the Ghana national team.

“I feel the time has come to bring my journey with the Ghana national team to an end. I leave happy, proud and with the peace of mind of knowing that I gave everything every time I wore this shirt,” Williams wrote.

The 31-year-old added that representing Ghana has meant more than just football to him.

“Ghana has given me much more than football. It has allowed me to come back home, feel even closer to my roots and experience the enormous pride of representing my country and wearing this flag on my chest.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has been part of this journey and for all the love you have always shown me. Ghana will always be a part of me. I will continue supporting the Black Stars as one of you, wherever I am.Medaase. Always Ghana,” he concluded.

Williams switched nationality from Spain to Ghana in 2022 and has since been a key member of the Black Stars squad.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme