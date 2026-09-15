Black Maidens off to Cote d’Ivoire for WAFU B U17 tourney

The Black Maidens have departed Accra for Yamoussoukro, Cote d’Ivoire, ahead of the WAFU B U17 Girls Cup, which kicks off today.

Twenty Black Maidens, along with the technical team, left Accra on Sunday as Ghana begins its campaign to defend the title.

Ghana, the record winners of the competition, will be hoping to retain the trophy. The Black Maidens are scheduled to play their opening match today.

The team arrived in Yamoussoukro later yesterday and started training immediately ahead of the tournament.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that the WAFU B U17 championship will now be played in a league format following the withdrawal of Benin.

The tournament will see the Black Maidens face Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Togo, Niger and Cote d’Ivoire in a round-robin competition.

The action kicks off today, with a clash against Burkina Faso at the Stade CKB.

According to the organisers, matches will be held across two venues, Stade CKB and Lycee Scientifique, with the final fixture against Cote d’Ivoire scheduled for Saturday, September 27.

You can now read the *Ghanaian Times* and *The Spectator* newspapers digitally on [TimesNewsPlus](https://timesnewsplus.com/newspapers).

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