GPL: Hearts perfect, FC Samartex unbeaten, Kotoko back on track

Hearts of Oak moved to the top of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) table after a stunning comeback victory, while Asante Kotoko, FC Samartex 1996, Berekum Chelsea, Karela United and Swedru All Blacks also secured important wins.

The second matchday produced another entertaining round of action, but it was the Phobians who stole the spotlight. Hearts overturned an early deficit to defeat Bibiani Gold Stars 2-1 at Dun’s Park, maintaining their perfect start to the campaign and underlining their early title credentials.

Hearts moved to the top of the Premier League table after coming from behind to beat Bibiani Gold Stars 2-1 at Dun’s Park and maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

Gold Stars made the stronger opening and deservedly took the lead after just 10 minutes through experienced striker Kwame Opoku.

The Phobians gradually found their rhythm, however, and were rewarded in the second half when Yaw Baafi produced a composed finish to level the score after excellent work from Kwaku Boateng Henry.

Five minutes later, the pair switched roles. Baafi turned provider, setting up Boateng Henry to fire Hearts into a 2-1 lead.

Gold Stars pushed desperately for an equaliser and were handed a golden opportunity when they won a late penalty. But Benjamin Asare emerged as the hero, saving the spot-kick to preserve Hearts’ advantage and complete a memorable comeback.

The result gives Hearts six points from two matches, following their emphatic 4-0 opening-day victory over Berekum Chelsea.

The win has also ended Gold Stars’ 19-game unbeaten run at the Duns Park.

At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Asante Kotoko secured their first victory of the season with a 2-1 triumph over Heart of Lions as Emmanuel Mamah opened the scoring in the 27th minute, getting the decisive touch on Patrick Asiedu’s dangerous low cross.

Mamah then turned provider after the break, setting up Isaac Opoku Agyemang for a simple finish in the 62nd minute to double Kotoko’s advantage.

Heart of Lions reduced the deficit through Francis Odoom, who converted a late penalty to give the visitors hope.

Kotoko were subsequently reduced to 10 men after Hamaid Fuseini received a straight red card, but the Porcupine Warriors held firm to secure all three points.

FC Samartex 1996 maintained their perfect start to the season with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

With the game seemingly heading for a goalless draw, Ebenezer Okrah struck in the fifth minute of added time after Samartex capitalised on a goalkeeping error.

The victory gives the Timber Giants six points from two matches, following their 3-1 opening-day win over Karela United.

It also extends their impressive unbeaten record in Dormaa, where they have now recorded three wins and two draws in five Premier League visits.

Berekum Chelsea responded strongly to their opening-day defeat with a convincing 3-1 victory over Dreams FC at the Golden City Park.

Abubakari Seidu needed just three minutes to put the hosts ahead before Jonah Attuquaye doubled the advantage in the 16th minute.

Dreams FC pulled one back through Abdul Razak Salifu in the 75th minute and briefly threatened a comeback.

However, Marvin Owusu settled the contest in stoppage time, sealing a valuable three points for the Bibires.

Karela United recovered from an early setback to defeat Bechem United 3-1 and register their first victory of the campaign.

Swedru All Blacks also picked up their first points of the season with a narrow 1-0 victory over debutants Debibi United.

Young Apostles secured their first Premier League victory with a 1-0 win over Basake Holy Stars at the Nana Abrefa Nketia VII Stadium.

The result maintains their unbeaten home record against Basake Holy Stars, while the visitors will now seek a response when they host FC Ashantigold in their next league fixture.

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