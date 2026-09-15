Nations FC exit 2026/27 CAF Confed. Cup

Nations FC have been eliminated from the 2026/27 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup after drawing 1-1 with FC Diarra in the second leg of their preliminary-round tie at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The MTN FA Cup holders needed to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit and dominated possession for long periods as they searched for the goals required to progress.

Despite creating several chances, Nations were unable to make their pressure count. FC Diarra struck first to put the Ghanaian side in an even more difficult position, before Nations responded with an equaliser.

The hosts continued to push for the decisive goal, but a second breakthrough proved elusive as Diarra held firm to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory.

The result brings Nations FC’s maiden CAF Confederation Cup campaign to an early end at the preliminary-round stage.

You can now read the *Ghanaian Times* and *The Spectator* newspapers digitally on [TimesNewsPlus](https://timesnewsplus.com/newspapers).

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