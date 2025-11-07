El-Wak Sports Stadium Needs a Facelift

The current state of the El-Wak Sports Stadium is a painful reminder of Ghana’s chronic neglect of public infrastructure.

Once the hallowed ground of Ghana’s “Miracle of El-Wak,” where Hearts of Oak overturned a daunting 5–2 deficit against Zambia’s Mufulira Wanderers in 1977, the stadium now lies in ruins; abandoned, broken, and largely forgotten.

What should have been a monument to national pride has instead become a monument to apathy.

A recent visit by The Ghanaian Times to the stadium revealed a grim picture of what remains of this historic sports arena. The turf that once hosted heroes of the game has faded into dust, the tracks cracked, and the stands crumbling.

The situation at the washrooms is any different as it showed not only dysfunctional facilities but hazardous one, with exposed wiring and broken fittings.

What was once a centre of athletic dreams has now become a danger zone for the very youth it was meant to inspire hope.

The neglect of El-Wak Stadium is not just about sports, it reflects a deeper national failure — the absence of a sustainable maintenance culture across sectors.

From schools through hospitals to roads and markets, public infrastructure in Ghana too often only receive attention when crisis hit.

Grand inaugurations are followed by years of silence, as the routine upkeep that ensures longevity and safety is ignored.

In our view, this culture of abandonment is both costly and shameful. It robs citizens of access to safe facilities, wastes public funds, and erases historical heritage.

El-Wak’s decline, especially given its role in Ghana’s sporting narrative, should have sounded national alarm bells years ago. Instead, it continues to deteriorate.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), which has custodianship of the facility, reportedly declined to comment on the matter. While it is understandable that official communication must follow established procedures, silence in the face of such visible decay sends the wrong message.

The public deserves transparency and action, not stonewalling — especially when national assets are at stake.

Equally disappointing is the inaction of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. How can a country that aspires to nurture future champions tolerate the slow death of one of its most iconic training grounds?

The El-Wak Stadium could once again serve as a hub for athletics, football, and community events if properly restored. Instead, it languishes as a relic of what was, rather than a promise of what could be.

It is time for government, corporate Ghana, and sports authorities to rally together in the spirit of the “Miracle of El-Wak.”

A comprehensive rehabilitation plan, complete with sustainable maintenance funding and community involvement, must be drawn up immediately.

The Ghanaian Times cautions that Ghana cannot continue the cycle of build–neglect–rebuild.

Reviving El-Wak would be more than a restoration project; it would be an act of national redemption. The stadium deserves better, and so do the generations of athletes who dream of their own miracles.

The “Miracle of El-Wak” should not remain just a fading memory, but a call to renew our national commitment to care for what we build.

