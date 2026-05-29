Deputy Agric Minister John Dumelo to sponsor 20 young farmers for dry season Tomato farming

Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, has announced plans to personally sponsor 20 young farmers for dry season tomato farming this year.

According to him, the initiative is a pilot project aimed at supporting young people interested in agriculture while boosting tomato production in the country.

In a social media post, Mr. Dumelo said interested farmers must have their lands cleared and ready by September 2026.

He explained that applicants must also have a minimum of two acres of land and a maximum of 20 acres for cultivation.

The Deputy Agric Minister said beneficiaries of the programme will receive input-based support to help improve production during the farming season.

According to him, the support package will include tractor services, fertilizer, seeds, agricultural extension services, weed and pest control, irrigation systems and access to a ready market for the tomatoes.

Mr. Dumelo expressed hope that the initiative would help farmers collectively cultivate more than 400 acres of tomatoes during the dry season.

He called on young people to take advantage of opportunities in agriculture and contribute to food production in the country.

“Together let’s make this work,” he stated.

The initiative forms part of efforts to encourage youth participation in agriculture and increase local food production through dry season farming.

By: Jacob Aggrey