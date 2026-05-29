University of Ghana launches UGA Network App to reconnect global alumni community

The University of Ghana has launched the UGA Network App, a new digital platform designed to reconnect its graduates and strengthen institutional ties with one of Africa’s largest alumni communities.

Speaking at the launch on May 28, 2026 at the West African Genetics Centre Auditorium on the University campus, Vice Chancellor Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo said the app addresses a long-standing gap in alumni engagement.

“For too long, the connection between our graduates and their alma mater has depended on chance,” she said.

Adding that “Not because the bond weakened, but because there was no official, trusted and simple mechanism to keep it alive.”

Prof. Amfo noted that since the university’s founding in 1948, it has shaped “life’s most meaningful moments” for many, from friendships and marriages to business ideas and careers.

She described the university as “a shared home, one that inspired pride, purpose, and a deep sense of belonging that does not diminish with distance or the passage of time.”

“The UGA Network App allows alumni to register, verify their status, and complete profiles within minutes. Users can search for fellow “Legonites” by year of graduation, college, or location, register for university events and reunions, participate in mentorship programs, and support university initiatives,” she added.

The Vice Chancellor said alumni are central to the university’s strategic priorities, including transformative student experience, impactful research, and resource mobilisation.

“Our alumni are our most powerful ambassadors. They validate, in the real world, the education this University provides,” she added.

Prof. Amfo called the app “a living platform” that will be refined based on user feedback.

She urged alumni to “scan the QR code, register on the platform, connect with one another, reconnect with the University, and become active participants in this renewed alumni movement.”

Director of the Institutional Advancement Directorate, Prof. Gordon Abekah-Nkrumah, said the launch marks a shift from fragmented, ad hoc alumni efforts by individual colleges and departments.

“With the launch of the UG Alumni Network App, we are laying the foundation for a more connected, more coordinated, more responsive, and more vibrant alumni ecosystem,” he said.

Prof. Abekah-Nkrumah noted that the platform was built in-house by the university’s Information Technology Directorate instead of procuring an off-the-shelf solution, “a path that reflects both prudence and confidence in our own institutional capacity.”

University leadership also acknowledged support from alumni associations in Ghana, North America, Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Gambia, and the Francophone community, as well as from GRASAG and the SRC. Appreciation was extended to Mr. Philip Haywood Dadzie, Chief Executive Officer of Nest Realty, for supporting the launch.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Development Company and Professor of Marketing at the University of Ghana Business School said the app is “very appropriate.

“In the 21st century you know where to find each other, that’s online. If we can get our community very well together and be able to get in touch with them, I think it is very appropriate for us to have this particular software,” he concluded.

The UGA Network App is the official alumni engagement platform of the University of Ghana, managed by the Institutional Advancement Directorate, in collaboration with the Information Technology Directorate.

Built on a verified and secure alumni database, the platform protects personal information while ensuring credibility and trust for users.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme