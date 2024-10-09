Election 2024:  We didn’t promise to release voters register in a week – EC

The Electoral Commis­sion (EC) has stated that it has not promised to make the revised pro­visional voters register available to the political parties within a week at it recent In­ter-Party Advisory Committee meeting on October 1.

The Commission in a statement, signed by the Deputy Chair of the Commission in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, said claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the Commission indicated it would make the register available to the parties within a week after the meeting was not a true representation of what trans­pired.

The NDC after a Functional Exec­utives Committee meeting following the IPAC meeting noted that it would wait on the Commission for the register within a week as it promised to inform its next line of action in its quest to have the register audited.

“The Functional Executive Commit­tee of the NDC has deliberated and decided to accept the EC’s promise to release to political parties, the cor­rected/updated version of the 2024 Provisional Voters Register for scrutiny within one week,” the NDC said in a statement after the FEC meeting.

But the EC in its statement yesterday indicated that nowhere at the meeting did the Chair of the Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, promised to make the regis­ter in a week.

“For the records, the Chairperson of the EC indicated during the televised IPAC meeting that the Commission would provide the Political Parties with the revised PVR and upload it online within two (2) weeks or earlier,” the Commission stated.

The Commission had indicated that the errors identified by the NDC have “largely” been fixed.

“We have demonstrated to you that the EC has in place, tried and tested processes to produce a credible register that ensures a free, fair and transparent elections.

“The anomalies that have been identi­fied today have been fixed. The register is clean, robust and ready for election 2024,” the EC’s Director of IT, Dr Yaw Ofori-Adjei, has assured.

