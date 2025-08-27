Embrace entrepreneurship and opportunities in the private sector, Afenyo-Markin encourages youth

The Member of Parliament for Effutu and Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has encouraged young people to focus on entrepreneurship and the private sector instead of depending only on government jobs.

In a one on one interview he stated that the public sector was already full and could not employ everyone, noting that his office was flooded with CVs from job seekers.

According to him, the future would be brighter if the youth created jobs for themselves.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin explained that people with good business ideas should be supported with capital, but warned that such opportunities should not be abused.

He said many people misuse the help they receive, which prevents others from also benefiting.

He cited the “taxi work campaign” initiative in his constituency, where over 90 percent of the beneficiaries failed to pay back.

He added that similar cases of mismanagement by individuals he supported were common and called the situation “heartbreaking.”

The Effutu MP appealed to young people to make good use of support from banks, credit unions, family members, and political leaders, stressing that abusing opportunities denies future generations their livelihood.

By: Jacob Aggrey