Energy Ministry hands over GH¢6.3m SCADA centre to E/R ECG

The Ministry of Energy on Wednesday handed over a state-of-the-art Supervisory Control and Data Acquisi­tion (SCADA) Centre to the Eastern Regional Office of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG).

The GH¢6.3 million facility is expected to significantly en­hance the efficiency of ECG’s operations in the region.

The SCADA Centre would improve fault identification, streamline switching activities, and enable quicker fault reso­lution,which are critical to reliable power supply.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Energy, Herbert Krapah, in a speech read on his behalf by the Director of Power, Mr Solomon Adjetey, emphasised the government’s commitment to improving power reliability across the country.

According to him, the project, initiated in 2020, was part of a broader initiative that includes similar projects in ECG’s Western and Temaoperational areas.

He said the completion and handover of the first phase of the SCADA project in the Eastern Region marked a significant mile­stone in the initiative, and urged ECG to make the best use of the new facility in order to minimise

power outages in the region.

The ECG General Manager of Supervisory Systems, Mr John Ge­megah, revealed that four primary substations in Koforidua, Mprae­so, Nkawkaw, and Akim Oda had already been integrated into the SCADA system.

He noted that the Eastern Region was currently leading in system reliability, and expressed optimism that the new SCADA Centre would further boost their performance.

The ECG General Manager of the Eastern Region, MrsSariel Adobea Etwire, provided addi­tional context on the region’s power infrastructure.

She explained that the Eastern Region has 66 distribution and express feeders, as well as nine primary substations.

She expressed confidence that with the new SCADA Centre, they were wellpositioned to elevate the region’s power reliability to new heights.

Mrs Etwire also extended her gratitude to the government and the Ministry of Energy for their support.

She reassured the public of ECG’s commitment to ensuring a stable power supply and urged customers to promptly pay their billsfor the company to main­tain and improve its services.

The project contractor, Mr Prince John Abakah, expressed gratitude to the Ministry and ECG staff for their cooperation during the project’s implemen­tation.

The event was attended by several key figures, including the ECG General Manager of Sub-Transmission, Mr Francis Atsyatsya; Eastern Regional En­gineer, Mr Emmanuel Appoe, and other managers and staff from both the Head Office and the Eastern Region

FROM AMA TAKYIWAA AGYEMAN, KOFORIDUA