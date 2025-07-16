ENFORCEMENT OF THE GHANA SHIPPERS’ AUTHORITY ACT, 2024 – MATTERS ARISING

The attention of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has been drawn to an article seeking to know about the extent of the effectiveness of the GSA Act, 2024 (Act 1122) since its passage by Parliament on 29th July 2024 and assent by the then President of the Republic of Ghana on 17th October 2024.

“We acknowledge the concerns raised in the said publication and wish to use this opportunity to address some factual inaccuracies, and also provide clarity on the GSA’s mandate and ongoing interventions to ensure a conducive shipping and logistics ecosystem for all players in the sector.”

The transformation of the GSA from a purely advocacy institution to a regulatory authority by the passage of Act 1122 (2024) marked a significant milestone in the development of Ghana’s trade sector. The shift reflected a broader national commitment to foster inclusive, transparent, and cost-effective governance of the sector. Under the new law, shipping service providers-including shipping lines, freight forwarders, terminal operators, and clearing agents are required to submit all proposed charges, fees, and tariffs to the GSA for review and approval prior to their implementation.

In line with this mandate, the GSA has enforced this obligation without let or hindrance. Early this year, for example, GSA engaged Shipping Lines as well as Ground Handlers who operate at the Kotoka International airport, and who in compliance with the law, submitted their charges for review and approval. Taking each case on its merit, some of them were refused the increment in the fees and charges they proposed because, their stated reasons for doing so were not well grounded commercially.

In a statement issued in Accra copied the Ghanaian Times by the GSA said it was being mindful that its role as a Regulator is not aimed at stifling businesses and international trade in particular, GSA has adopted an inquisitorial rather than adversarial approach to enforcing its Act. In this regard, thorough investigations into complaints, claims and assertions have informed the decisions and actions taken in response to shipper complaints. Active engagements of the stakeholders involved, to grant a hearing to each side have been employed to ensure that the outcomes of interventions aid progress rather than stagnation or retrogression.

Currently, GSA is engaging the Bank of Ghana (BoG) on a complaint it received from some shippers and Freight Forwarders regarding the arbitrary application of foreign exchange rates by some Shipping Lines. In pursuit of a fair outcome, GSA upon the findings of an investigation it conducted into the complaint, requested a meeting with the BoG as the Regulator of the Forex space, the Shipping Lines, as well as the complainants to elicit a directive from BoG to prohibit the illegal act.

A meeting held on Tuesday, 15th July 2025 between the BoG, GSA, shipping lines and other stakeholders is expected to culminate in the issuance of a conclusive resolution of the challenge by the BoG this week. The directive will be duly published for the attention and benefit of all stakeholders.

To further fortify the execution of its mandate, GSA has sought the input of all stakeholders in the shipping and logistics sector in drafting the Legislative Instrument that will drive the enforcement of Act 1122 (2024). They include the regulators of all the transport modes (air, sea and land) by which international trade is undertaken, service providers, terminal operators and Shipping Lines. This collaborative approach further underscores GSA’s resolve to ensure that enforcement of the law would remain without fear or favour, whilst upholding its mutually beneficial essence for the utmost good of Ghana and her people.

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority hereby reassures the general public that, it remains committed to serving the interests of all stakeholders in the shipping and logistics sector, and beyond that, GSA is particularly focused on positioning Ghana as the preferred hub in international trade. These objectives remain the guiding principles in our operations and will be upheld at all times.