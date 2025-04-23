Ernest Owusu Bempah referred to NPP’s Disciplinary Committee

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken disciplinary action against Mr Ernest Owusu Bempah, the party’s Deputy Director of Communications, for comments he made on social media, which the party believes contravene internal directives.

In a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, Mr Bempah is accused of making “several comments on social media which are suspected to be in contravention of the directives issued to all NPP members.”

The said directives were aimed at curbing discus­sions that could create disaffection within the party when aired publicly, particularly in the media.

The official statement emphasised that all mem­bers had previously been instructed to avoid public commentary that could harm party unity.

Speaking in an inter­view on Oyerepa TV, Mr Owusu Bempah, who served as Communications Director for Ghana Gas during the Akufo-Addo administration, stated that the NPP’s decision to field the then Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as the candidate for the 2024 elections was a major factor in the disappointing voter turnout among its members.

As a result of his actions, Mr Bempah has been referred to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee for appropriate action.

He’s the second known NPP member to be invited to the party’s disciplinary committee after the party’s former Dome Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo.