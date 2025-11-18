EU supports Ghana with GH¢31m to restore forest

The European Union (EU) has launched four forest restoration projects worth GH¢31 million (€2.4 million) to support Ghana’s commitment to sustainable forest management and landscape restoration over the next two years.

Speaking at the Forestry Research Institute of Ghana of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-FORIG) in Fumesua on Friday, Paulina Różycka, Head of Infrastructure and Sustainable Development at the EU Delegation to Ghana, underscored the importance of forests to Ghana’s biodiversity, climate resilience, and livelihoods.

“Ghana’s forests are vital, providing life, resilience, and opportunity for millions of inhabitants. Yet they face increasing pressures from agriculture, mining, logging, and other challenges. Restoring forest landscapes is not just a national priority, but a global necessity,” she explained.

The EU-backed projects, implemented under the EU Sustainable Forest and Cocoa Programme with the European Forest Institute (EFI), will restore 5,000 hectares of forest and enhance the livelihoods of 20,000 farmers and rural residents across the High Forest and Savanna ecological zones.

According to Ms Różycka, the initiatives would champion agroforestry, natural regeneration, and integrated landscape management, with special emphasis on empowering women and youth.

Restoration efforts will be linked to sustainable livelihoods through beekeeping, eco-enterprises, and community savings schemes. “We trust that these projects transcend mere hectares and budgets; they symbolise innovation, inclusion, and local leadership,” she noted.

The four grantees – Proforest, World Vision, Nature and Development Foundation, and Goshen Global Vision – were congratulated for their proposals and commitment to advancing Ghana’s restoration agenda.

She also pointed to Ghana’s progress in initiating FLEGT licensing for timber exports, which demonstrates the country’s commitment to forest law enforcement and governance.

“Together with the EU’s involvement in renewable energy and nature-based solutions, these restoration efforts underscore our commitment to holistic environmental stewardship and complement Ghana’s national sustainability goals,” she indicated.

The launch event brought together representatives from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Forestry Commission, FORIG, EFI, grantees, and other stakeholders. Activities included a tree planting ceremony and training sessions on restoration best practices, gender inclusivity, monitoring, and reporting.

Ms Różycka further expressed gratitude to all applicants to the grant scheme, noting the overwhelming interest, and extended best wishes to the four successful recipients. “Together, we are sowing seeds of resilience, equity, and hope. We look forward to witnessing the progress and success of your efforts over the next two years,” she concluded.

Dr Lucy Amissah, Deputy Director of CSIR-FORIG, expressed the hope that the project would advance collective efforts towards environmental sustainability as he indicated the readiness of the institute to tender its support for the project to achieve its goals.

Ms Valerie Fumy Nassah, Director of operations plantations at the Forestry Service Division (FSD), also highlighted that the projects aligned with Ghana’s Forest and Wildlife Policy, Landscape Restoration Strategy, and the ‘Tree for Life’ campaign, reinforcing national frameworks for sustainability. She then urged all to support the project for the betterment of the nation.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI

