Eubank Jr urged to retire after Conor Benn loss

Chris Eubank Jr‘s future is up in the air following his defeat to Conor Benn on Saturday.

Eubank Jr and Benn met in their rematch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, seven months on from when Eubank came out on top in their first meeting by unanimous decision.

That was a tight back-and-forth contest, but this time around it was anything but that, as Benn dominated the action from start to finish, and even nearly got the stoppage when he dropped his rival twice in the final round.

It led to a wide points victory, with many fans debating whether the weight cut or Eubank’s age may have played a big factor in his performance, signaling it could be time for him to consider hanging up the gloves.

One man who wants him to do exactly that is former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton, who whilst speaking on the DAZN broadcast after the fight, urged Eubank Jr to retire.

“It was a great performance from Conor, but this might be the time to call it a day for Chris.

I’m not trying to be harsh, I’m just being honest.”

Frampton himself was faced with a decision like that when he suffered a stoppage defeat to Jamel Herring back in 2021, choosing to announce his retirement in the ring immediately after the loss.

Eubank was non-commital on his future, insisting he will have to sit down and discuss with his team exactly what he plans to do next.

As for Benn, he was more clear with his future intentions, stating that his plan is to now drop back down to welterweight and target a fight against one of the reigning world champions.-boxingnewsonline

