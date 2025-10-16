Experts rally Africa to unite against illicit financial flows

EXPERTS have called for stronger collaboration among African states, regulatory bodies, and financial technology (fintech) companies to curb the growing menace of Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) draining the continent’s resources.

Speaking at a panel discussion on “Guaranteeing Africa’s Financial Independence: The Role of Fintechs in Combating Illicit Financial Flows” during the 2025 West Africa Media Excellence Awards in Accra, the experts said Africa’s financial independence hinges on its ability to curb illicit outflows, strengthen fiscal systems, and harness technology for transparency and accountability.

The panel featured Oxfam’s Accountable Governance Programme and Policy Manager, Mr Mohammed Mahamud; Acting Deputy Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Dr Jamal Tonzua Seidu; Head of Sales at Brij Technologies, Ms Nana Ama Oforiwaa Antwi; and Senegalese IFFs expert, Dr Amaye Sy.

Mr Mahamud described illicit financial flows as a major obstacle to Africa’s development, noting that, “base erosion and profit shifting by multinational corporations” deprive governments of huge revenues.

He urged African states to strengthen fiscal systems, build civil society capacity, and improve domestic revenue mobilisation to combat the problem.

Dr Seidu said the fight against IFFs demands coordination, intelligence sharing, and strong cybersecurity.

He revealed that Ghana was strengthening its incident response systems and, together with financial regulators, would soon begin monitoring virtual asset service providers to prevent abuse of fintech platforms.

Ms Antwi noted that digitalisation offers Africa the opportunity to promote safer cross-border transactions and reduce black-market reliance, while Dr Sy urged greater regional and international cooperation to recover stolen assets and ensure financial transparency.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA

